POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Friday: Christian Cowling, 20, 405 Market Place, theft. Jeremey Gone, 47, 106 W. Spruce Ave., driving under the influence (.15 grams or more) — third offense, refusal to submit to a preliminary breath test. Tyler Brandt, 23, 1500 S. Fourth St., assault on a police officer, resisting arrest.
Sunday: Natasha Quigley, 29, 206 W. Walnut Ave., driving under the influence (.15 grams or more), leaving the scene of an accident, failing to furnish information, no proof of insurance. Dathan Frazier, 22, 114 W. Phillip Ave., driving under suspension. Joseph Provencher, 26, 603 E. Park Ave., possession of a controlled substance, third-degree domestic assault. Alicia Saul 19, 606 W. Spruce Ave., driving under the influence (.15 grams or more). Jesus Sierra Chaparro, 32, Pierce, driving under the influence.
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. Friday and midnight Sunday, police responded to 91 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Saturday: 1:09 p.m., Highway 24 and Old Highway 8, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 9:47 p.m., Verges Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Sunday: 1:26 p.m., 19th Street and Pasewalk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Monday: 2:30 a.m., South Second Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 2:47 a.m., South 18th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 4:02 a.m., Westside Plaza Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.