POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Sunday: Leonardo Lopez Jr., 22, 418 W. Omaha Ave., No. 1, driving under the influence (.15 grams or more), possession of drug paraphernalia, no valid operator’s license.
Monday: Sara Abler, 57, 1000 Westbrook St., driving under the influence of drugs.
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. Friday and midnight Sunday, police responded to 85 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Saturday: 8:56 a.m., Andy’s North Shore Drive, illegal burn. 9:44 a.m., Grant Avenue, smoke detector. 10:25 a.m., West Norfolk Avenue, fire. 1:16 p.m., Miller Avenue, car fire. 1:40 p.m., Parker Circle, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 3:12 p.m., Homewood Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 7:10 p.m., Sherwood Road, rescue call, no transport. 10:42 p.m., South 18th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 11 p.m., Pierce Street, rescue call, no transport.
Sunday: 12:46 a.m., North Third Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 4:02 a.m., Miller Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 4:33 a.m., North First Street, rescue call, no transport. 5:28 a.m., West Norfolk Avenue, odor investigation. 12:57 p.m., McIntosh Road, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 5:01 p.m., North Boxelder Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 7:39 p.m., South Third Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 8:56 p.m., Country Club Road, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 9:03 p.m., North 10th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 11:38 p.m., West Pasewalk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.