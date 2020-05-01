POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Tuesday: Thomas Brizendine, 36, 308 N. 8th St., discharging a firearm in city limits.
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. and midnight Thursday, police responded to 30 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue Unit Calls
Thursday: 7:16 a.m., 18th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 10:01 a.m., 8th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 2:55 p.m., Koenigstein Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 4:37 p.m., Nebraska Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 5:42 p.m., Madison Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.