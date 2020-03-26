POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Wednesday: Hunter Halsey, 23, 4610 Norfolk Ave., possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, no operators license.
Thursday: Jason Koehler, 41, 1406 Elm Ave., domestic assault, child abuse.
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. and midnight Tuesday, police responded to 38 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Wednesday: 7:44 a.m., South Third Street, rescue call, no transport. 9:22 a.m., Village Green Drive, rescue call, no transport. 9:42 a.m., Riverside Boulevard, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 11:27, West Omaha Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 12:42 p.m., South 18th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.