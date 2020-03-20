POLICE DIVISION
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. and midnight Thursday, police responded to 41 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Thursday, 9:11 a.m., West Pasewalk Avenue, rescue call, no transport.
Thursday, 11:02 a.m., Riverside Boulevard, rescue call, no transport.
Thursday, 2:53 p.m., Syracuse Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services.
Thursday, 5:01 p.m., Westside Plaza Drive, rescue call, no transport.
Thursday, 5:15 p.m., Village Green Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Thursday, 8:48 p.m., South 13th Street, fire-assist, no transport.
Thursday, 11:37 p.m., Woodhurst Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Friday, 12:50 a.m., West Park Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Friday, 1:04 a.m., West Norfolk Avenue, false alarm, no transport.
Friday, 1:50 a.m., West Norfolk Avenue, false alarm, no transport.
Friday, 3:16 a.m., West Norfolk Avenue, false alarm, no transport.
Friday, 3:44 am., Harris Drive, rescue call, no transport.
Friday, 5:07 a.m., West Norfolk Avenue, false alarm, no transport.