POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Friday: Samantha Reigle, 27, 55290 835th Road, Madison County warrant: Failure to return library materials. Marlon Clemmons, 28, 2041/2 S. 10th Street, possession of marijuana (1 ounce or less), possession of drug paraphernalia. Martrail Edwards, 19, 2041/2 S. 10th Street, possession of marijuana (more than 1 ounce) with intent to deliver, possession of cocaine (less than 10 grams), child neglect, possession of drug paraphernalis.
Saturday: Lacy Bear, 33, 1114 Pasewalk Ave., criminal mischief.
Sunday: Jaidyn Jones, 18, 900 S. 16th St., No. 1, possession of methamphetamine. Jada Fox, 18, 1331 Koenigstein Ave., possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana (1 ounce or less). Maria Rojas-Sotelo, 39, 911 S. 15th St., Madison County warrant: Failure to appear.
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. Friday and midnight Sunday, police responded to 108 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Saturday, 7:24 a.m., West Pasewalk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services.
Saturday, 7:47 a.m., East Benjamin Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Saturday, 8:03 a.m., Westside Plaza Drive, rescue call, no transport.
Saturday, 1:33 p.m., Westside Plaza Drive, rescue call, no transport.
Saturday, 3:32 p.m., Koenigstein Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Saturday, 4:51 p.m., Isabelle Circle, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Saturday, 6:37 p.m., South Second Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Sunday, 3:22 a.m., South 18th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Sunday, 4:22 a.m., 14th Street and Bluff Avenue, rescue call, no transport.
Sunday, 6:45 a.m., Krenzien Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Sunday, 8:23 a.m., Koenigstein Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Sunday, 11:45 a.m., South Fourth Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Sunday, 11:55 a.m., West Madison Avenue, rescue call, no transport.
Sunday, 2:28 p.m., North First Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Sunday, 4:04 p.m., Highway 275, fire call, grass fire.
Sunday, 6:31 p.m., Isabelle Circle, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Sunday, 7:45 p.m., West Pasewalk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Monday, 12:18 a.m., Logan Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Monday, 12:46 a.m., S. 16th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Monday, 5:21 a.m., South Pine Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.