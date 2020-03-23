POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Friday: Joey Wright, 19, O’Neill, possession of marijuana (less than 1 ounce). James McNatt II, 38, 600 Queen City Blvd., No. 12, criminal impersonation, driving under the influcene (.15 grams or more). Jada Fox, 18, 1331 Koenigstein Ave., possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana (less than 1 ounce).
Saturday: Kerrick Brugman, 30, 83695 Jolean Drive, possession of marijuana (less than 1 ounce).
Sunday: Dakota Allen, 24, 405 Elm Ave., driving under the influence (.15 grams or more), possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana.
Monday: Gage Ernst, 27, 1101 W. Norfolk Ave., No. 307, driving under the influence (.15 grams or more) — second offense, possession of marijuana (less than 1 ounce), possession of drug paraphernalia. Marsean Edwards, 21, 918 S. Fourth St., No. 3, third-degree domestic assault.
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. Friday and midnight Sunday, police responded to 73 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Sunday, 3:38 p.m., Logan Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services.
Monday, 1:57 a.m., Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, no transport.
Monday, 4:43 a.m., Phillip Avcenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.