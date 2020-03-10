POLICE DIVISION
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. and midnight Monday, police responded to 31 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Sunday, 6:45 a.m., Krenzien Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services.
Sunday, 8:23 a.m., Koenigstein Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Sunday, 11:45 a.m., South Fourth Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Sunday, 11:55 a.m., West Madison Avenue, rescue call, no transport.
Sunday, 2:28 p.m., North First Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Sunday, 4:04 p.m., Highway 275, fire call, grass fire.
Sunday, 6:31 p.m., Isabelle Circle, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Sunday, 7:45 p.m., West Pasewalk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Monday, 12:18 a.m., Logan Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Monday, 12:46 a.m., S. 16th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Monday, 5:21 a.m., South Pine Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Monday, 7:05 a.m., Market Lane, false alarm.
Monday, 8:09 a..m., South Fourth Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Monday, 12:36 p.m., Impala Drive, rescue call, no transport.
Monday, 3:45 p.m., North 13th Street, rescue call, no transport.