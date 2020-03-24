POLICE DIVISION
Accidents
A collision March 5 on the 100 block of North Second Street damaged vehicles driven by Tony McKinzie, Oakdale, and Jayme Heller, O’Neill.
A collision March 5 on South 13th Street damaged vehicles driven by Arland Clause, Madison, and Gary Bring, Madison.
A collision March 6 on North Fifth Street damaged a vehicle driven by Daniel Bush, Jr., 111 N. Ninth St., and a vehicle owned by Dean Carlson, Stanton.
A collision March 8 on the 700 block of South 13th Street damage vehicles driven by Todd Felgate, 1005 S. 10th Street, No. 4, and Jennifer Carrera, 405 S. First St.
A collision March 9 at 2400 W. Pasewalk Ave. damaged vehicles driven by Lisa Kubr, 2415 Westside Ave., and Michael Kirstine, Plainview.
A collision March 9 on West Pasewalk Avenue damaged vehicles driven by Maria Sanchez, 906 S. 13th Place, and Donald Goodwater, Battle Creek.
A property damage collision March 10 on Highway 81 damaged a vehicle driven by Alec Johnson, 2703 N. 25th Street, and caused an estimated $2,000 to a lightpole owned by Darell Novacek, 1203 S. 13th St.
A collision March 11 on 25th Street damaged vehicles owned by Maricio Parra, 502 N. 27th St., and Aleigha Halsey, 2719 Harold Circle.
A collision March 13 on First Street damaged vehicles owned by Aldo Garcia, 902 Logan St., and Julie Clausen, 200 Adams Ave.
A collision March 13 on West Benjamin Avenue damaged vehicles driven by Francisco Mendez, Jr., 208 S. Ninth St., and Andrew Beckman, Hoskins.
A property damage collision March 15 on West Michigan Avenue damaged vehicles driven by Rosa Martinez, 717 S. 11th St., and Dylan Bosse, 1102 Blaine St, and caused an estimated $100 to a lawn owned by Michele Mrsny, 1010 W. Michigan Ave.
Police calls
Between 6 a.m., Monday and 6 a.m., Tuesday, police responded to 31 calls for service.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Monday, 9:50 a.m., South 14th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services.
Monday, 11:03 a.m., Westside Plaza Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Monday, 2:47 p.m., West Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Monday, 3:21 p.m., West Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Monday, 8:17 p.m., West Madison Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.