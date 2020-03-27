POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Friday, Travis Kubes, 39, 207 S. Pine St., possession of drug paraphernalia, Madison County warrant.
Police calls
Between 6 a.m., Thursday and 6 a.m., Friday, police responded to 32 calls for service.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Thursday, 9:21 a.m., Morningside Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services; 11:25 a.m., South Second Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional; 11:45 a.m., South Sixth Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional; 4:25 p.m., Impala Drive, rescue call, no transport; 5:04 a.m., Regency Circle South, fire call, assist citizen.