POLICE DIVISION
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. Friday and midnight Sunday, police responded to 88 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Saturday, 11:49 a.m., South 18th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services.
Saturday, 12:29 p.m., Koenigstein Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Saturday, 1:43 p.m., North 49th Street, fire assist, no transport.
Saturday, 3:38 p.m., Parker Circle, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Saturday, 4:50 p.m., South First Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Saturday, 5:04 p.m., West Michigan Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Saturday, 8:24 p.m., Westside Plaza, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Saturday, 8:32 p.m., West Benjamin Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Sunday, 3:20 a.m., North 13th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Sunday, 5:12 a.m., South 13th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Sunday, 8:37 a.m., South 18th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Sunday, 12:12 p.m., Westside Plaza, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Sunday, 12:22 p.m., North 18th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Sunday, 1:16 p.m., East Benjamin Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Sunday, 3:11 p.m., Westside Plaza, rescue call, no transport.
Monday, 12:45 a.m., Westside Plaza, rescue call, no transport.
Monday, 2:36 a.m., North 32nd Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.