FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Tuesday: 8:59 a.m., South Fourth Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 10:51 a.m., Syracuse Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 5:38 p.m., West Omaha Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 7:21 p.m., 13th Street and Michigan Avenue, rescue call, no transport.
Wednesday: 2:10 a.m., West Madison Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 3:17 a.m., North 18th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.