POLICE DIVISION

Bookings

(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)

Alico Vetter, 35, 110 N. Pine St., protection order violation.

Police calls

Between 12 a.m. and midnight Monday, police responded to 21 calls.

FIRE DIVISION

Fire and Rescue unit calls

Monday: 7:29 a.m., North Highway 81 and Industrial Highway, car fire. 8:13 a.m., Wilson Avenue, rescue call, no transport. 9:53 a.m., 37th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 12:41 p.m., Hespe Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 2:31 p.m., Elkhorn Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 3:48 p.m., Birch Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.

Tuesday: 6:38 a.m., 13th Place, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional

Tags

