POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Alico Vetter, 35, 110 N. Pine St., protection order violation.
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. and midnight Monday, police responded to 21 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Monday: 7:29 a.m., North Highway 81 and Industrial Highway, car fire. 8:13 a.m., Wilson Avenue, rescue call, no transport. 9:53 a.m., 37th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 12:41 p.m., Hespe Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 2:31 p.m., Elkhorn Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 3:48 p.m., Birch Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Tuesday: 6:38 a.m., 13th Place, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional