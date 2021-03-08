POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Friday: Rashid Perry, 21, 304 N. 12th St., driving under the influence, false reporting, resisting arrest, driving under suspension.
Saturday: Aimee Anderson, 32, 1306 W. Park Ave., third-degree assault.
Sunday: Isaac Hysell, 19, Madison, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving under suspension.
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. Friday and midnight Sunday, police responded to 89 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Saturday: 7:29 a.m., North First Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 12:26 p.m., South 12th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 2:54 p.m., Taylor Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 6:27 p.m., Miller Avenue, rescue call, trans
ported to Faith Regional. 7:42 p.m., South Chestnut Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Sunday: 5:32 a.m., West Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 1:11 p.m., South 18th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 3:28 p.m., 13th Street and Phillip Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 4:08 p.m., South Fourth Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 8:13 p.m., South 10th Street, rescue call, no transport. 8:48 p.m., South 13th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 11:35 p.m., East Benjamin Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.