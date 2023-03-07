POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Monday: Kathleen Miller, 43, 303 S. 10th St., driving under the influence, open alcohol container.
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. and midnight Monday, police responded to 21 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Monday: 2:30 p.m., Valli Hi Road, rescue call, no transport. 3:01 p.m., Harris Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 8:40 p.m., Queen City Boulevard, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 11:59 p.m., Highway 81 and 837th Road, rescue call, no transport.
Tuesday: 1:21 a.m., South 16th Street, rescue call, no transport. 5:53 a.m., West Phillip Avenue, rescue call, no transport. 6:38 a.m., North 10th Street, car fire.