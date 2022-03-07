POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Saturday: Racyn Gonzalez, 26, 1001 Village Green Drive, Apt. 6, Pierce County warrant.
Sunday: Coy Billeter, 30, Madison, driving under the influence, driving under suspension.
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. Friday and midnight Sunday, police responded to 91 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Saturday: 10:01 a.m., 37th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 10:55 a.m., Pasewalk Avenue, rescue call, no transport. 1:17 p.m., Westside Plaza Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 3:28 p.m., Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, no transport. 4:52 p.m., Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 5:10 p.m., Eighth Street, rescue call, no transport. 6:06 p.m., Taylor Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 6:31 p.m., Woodhurst Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.