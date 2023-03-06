POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Friday: Jeremy Hansen, 41, 1507 Glenmore Drive, Apt. 306, driving under the influence — second offense, refusal of a preliminary breath test, refusal of a chemical breath test.
Saturday: Seth Vanderheiden, 30, Laurel, driving under the influence (.15 grams or more) — second offense.
Sunday: Joseph Williams, 19, 118 E. Phillip Ave., No. 5, minor in possession.
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. Friday and midnight Sunday, police responded to 96 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Saturday: 1:17 p.m., North First Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 1:44 p.m., West Maple Avenue, investigation. 2:54 p.m., West Benjamin Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 5:11 p.m., 837th Road and 556th Avenue, rescue call, no transport.
Sunday: 12:27 a.m., West Pasewalk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 7:47 a.m., Country Club Road, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 2:31 p.m., South First Street, burnt food. 4:29 p.m., Harris Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 4:41 p.m., North 18th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 4:56 p.m., Grant Avenue, grill fire. 7:42 p.m., Country Club Road, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 8:13 p.m., West Pasewalk Avenue, rescue call, no transport. 8:38 p.m., South Fourth Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 8:45 p.m., North First Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 9:23 p.m., Westside Plaza Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Monday: 5:27 a.m., East Benjamin Avenue, rescue call, no transport. 5:51 a.m., West Omaha Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.