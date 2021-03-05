POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Friday: Troy Chaney, 39, 501 Sunset, Lot 4, driving under suspension.
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. and midnight Thursday, police responded to 26 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Thursday: 7:59 a.m., Benjamin Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 1:12 p.m., Pasewalk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 3:09 p.m., Benjamin Avenue, fire call. 3:43 p.m., Stanton, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 4:43 p.m., Riverside Boulevard, fire call.