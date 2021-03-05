POLICE DIVISION

Bookings

(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)

Friday: Troy Chaney, 39, 501 Sunset, Lot 4, driving under suspension.

Police calls

Between 12 a.m. and midnight Thursday, police responded to 26 calls.

FIRE DIVISION

Fire and Rescue unit calls

Thursday: 7:59 a.m., Benjamin Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 1:12 p.m., Pasewalk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 3:09 p.m., Benjamin Avenue, fire call. 3:43 p.m., Stanton, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 4:43 p.m., Riverside Boulevard, fire call.

Tags