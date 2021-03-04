POLICE DIVISION
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. and midnight Wednesday, police responded to 66 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Wednesday: 12:30 p.m., 558th Avenue, grass fire. 1:55 p.m., Koenigstein Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 8:22 p.m., West Meadow Ridge Road, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 10:06 p.m., North 33rd Street, rescue call, no transport. 11:04 p.m., North 34th Street, rescue call, no transport.
Thursday: 1:01 a.m., South 10th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 4:28 a.m., East Benjamin Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 6:28 a.m., East Benjamin Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.