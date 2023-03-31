POLICE DIVISION
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. and midnight Thursday, police responded to 32 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Thursday: 7:37 a.m., East Benjamin Avenue, rescue call, no transport. 11:48 a.m., Koenigstein Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 2:14 p.m., East Benjamin Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 2:57 p.m., Highway 275, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 4:22 p.m., Koenigstein Avenue, rescue call, no transport. 5:13 p.m., Park Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 6:11 p.m., 25th Street, rescue call, no transport. 7:27 p.m., 25th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 8:39 p.m., East Benjamin Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 9:16 p.m., Pasewalk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Friday: 12:35 a.m., First Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 1:11 a.m., 33rd Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 2:46 a.m., Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, no transport. 6:29 a.m., 18th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.