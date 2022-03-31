POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Tuesday: Jesse Batt, 22, 917 S. Chestnut St., Apt. 9, graffiti. Keltanesha Monroe, 25, 408 Broadmoor Drive, driving under suspension.
Wednesday: Ramon Antonio Horne, 30, 510 S. First St., No. 3, criminal mischief.
Accidents
A collision Feb. 28 on Prospect Avenue damaged vehicles driven by Floridalma Canastuj-Menchu-Ramirez, 1113 S. First St., and Jordan Nelson, 1210 W. Park Ave.
A collision March 2 in the 2200 block of the Highway 275 bypass damaged vehicles owned by Dakota Miller-Lavery, Fremont, Melissa Herfel, 503 N. Fourth St., Apt. 6, and David Maughan, 1111 S. Third St.
A collision March 3 on Center Drive damaged vehicles owned by Jordan Taylor, 1006 S. Sixth St., Apt. 3, and Lori Walmsley, 111 N. 49th St.
A collision March 3 in the 300 block of West Benjamin Avenue damaged vehicles owned by Thomas Garcia Romero, 108 N. Fourth St., Apt. 507, and Robyn Baldwin, 1102 S. Fifth St.
A collision March 3 on West Eisenhower Avenue damaged vehicles owned by Kalli Nygren, Hadar, and James Wickersham, Orchard.
A collision March 4 on Park Avenue damaged vehicles driven by Jerimiah Hupke, 1224 W. Park Ave., and Chelsey Foulk, 207 N. Cottonwood St.
A hit-and-run accident March 4 on Phillip Avenue damaged property on Phillip Avenue and an unknown vehicle.
A collision March 5 on Riverside Boulevard damaged vehicles owned by Elizabeth Kremlacek, 503 N. Fourth St., Apt. 4, and Bryan Hidalgo, 1301 Lodgeview Drive.
An accident March 5 in the 1000 block of East Omaha Avenue damaged a vehicle owned by Joel Pick, 2305 N. 13th St.
A collision March 7 in a parking lot in the 100 block of North 29th Street damaged a vehicle owned by Sandra Schroth, Brunswick, and a parked, unattended vehicle owned by Jon Wicks, 1407 Lakewood Drive, Unit E6.
A collision March 7 on East Prospect Avenue damaged vehicles driven by Latoya Van Duzer, 313 Sherwood Lane, and Brandi Henery, 1101 E Benjamin Ave.
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. and midnight Wednesday, police responded to 37 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Wednesday: 8:34 a.m., Raasch Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 2:39 p.m., South 18th Street, alarm activation. 9:01 p.m., 13th Street and Omaha Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Thursday: 1:39 a.m., Janet Lane, rescue call, no transport. 3:34 a.m., Janet Lane, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.