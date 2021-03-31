POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Monday: Sebastian Newcombe, 19, 1008 Phillip Ave., disorderly conduct.
Tuesday: Xacjare Rath, 31, 1009 W. Madison Ave., Madison County warrant. Chandra Gilliard, 62, 922 Woodhurst Ave., No. 36, driving under suspension. Dana Webb, 34, homeless, three warrants, two counts of no proof of insurance, two counts of no valid registration, failure to appear, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance, open container, child abuse — no injury. Miles Guyton, 27, 601 S. Second St., driving under suspension, resisting arrest, possession of a controlled substance. Vanessa Centeno, 29, 800 S. 15th St., No. 15, Madison County warrant on charges of failure to appear when on bail and driving under suspension.
Rogelia Guel, 45, Scottsbluff, possession of marijuana, warrant on one charge of federal probation violation. Eric Glinsmann, 36, 309 S. 11th St., driving under suspension, possession of a controlled substance, child abuse, possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Accidents
A collision March 20 on West Braasch Avenue damaged a vehicle driven by Kelly Harris, 111 N. 12th St.
A collision March 22 on Pasewalk Avenue damaged vehicles owned by Christopher Forney, 1414 S. Third St., Apt. 10, and Drusilla Monroe, 809 S. Boxelder St.
A collision March 23 on the 1800 block of the Highway 275 bypass damaged vehicles driven by William Mansfield, 921 S. Fourth St., and Lydia Gilmore, 1406 Channel Road.
A collision March 24 on West Norfolk Avenue damaged vehicles driven by Linda Peters, 406 W. Prairie Ave., and Stacy Stolp, 3110 Green Meadow Ave.
A collision March 25 on North 11th Street damaged vehicles owned by Safaa Mohammed, Stanton, and James Hutchinson, 704 N. 11th St.
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. and midnight Tuesday, police responded to 33 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Tuesday: 8:43 a.m., North First Street, rescue call, no transport. 10:05 a.m., South 18th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 2:41 p.m., Ta Ha Zouka Road, rescue call, no transport. 11:28 p.m., Syracuse Avenue, rescue call, no transport.