POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Friday, Raymond Estrada, 31, 909 S. Second St., possession of a controlled substance, driving under suspension
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. and midnight Monday, responded to 25 calls for service.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Monday, 12:11 p.m, East Benjamin Avenue, rescue call, no transport; 1:42 p.m., North 18th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services; 5:55 p.m., Market Lane, rescue call, no transport; 6:56 p.m., West Park Avenue, rescue call, no transport; 9:38 p.m., Logan Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Tuesday, 4:40 a.m., Koenigstein Avenue, rescue call, no transport.