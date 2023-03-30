POLICE DIVISION
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. and midnight Wednesday, police responded to 40 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Wednesday: 7:36 a.m., North Victory Road, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 11:01 a.m., South Seventh Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 11:17 a.m., West Michigan Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 12:54 p.m., South 20th Street, fuel spill. 4 p.m., Stanton, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 4:24 p.m., 20th Street and Omaha Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 6:05 p.m., West Walnut Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 9:17 p.m., South 10th Street, rescue call, no transport. 9:34 p.m., North Victory Road, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 11:01 p.m., South First Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.