POLICE DIVISION
Accidents
A collision March 1 on Koenigstein Avenue damaged vehicles owned by Raychell Martian, 106 E. Benjamin Ave., Apt. 2, and Ashley Waggoner, 123 E. Park Ave.
A collision March 13 on South 13th Street damaged vehicles driven by Troy Montano, 84497 Timber Ridge St., and Caydence Janousek, 403 Roland St.
A collision March 16 on East Norfolk Avenue damaged vehicles owned by Kayla Conant, West Point, and Michael McClain, Emerson.
A collision March 17 on West Monroe Avenue damaged a vehicle owned by Glen May, Bassett.
A collision March 17 on West Pasewalk Avenue damaged vehicles driven by Tiburcio Torres-Garza, Madison, and Danika Thomas, 915 S. 13th Place.
A collision March 18 on the 400 block of West Norfolk Avenue damaged vehicles driven by Lisa Neal, 809 S. Second St., and Kaelee Bowland, 730 S. 10th St.
A collision March 18 on Benjamin Avenue damaged vehicles owned by Lyle Marotz, 1412 N. 30th St., and Traci Bloom, Laurel.
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. and midnight Monday, police responded to 43 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Saturday: 8:27 a.m., Benjamin Ave., rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 10:21 a.m., Meadow Ridge Road, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 3:54 p.m., Birch Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 4:21 p.m., Pine Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 11:22 p.m., Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Sunday: 6:28 a.m., 34th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 6:33 a.m., 18th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Monday: 7:12 a.m., East Benjamin Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 8:35 a.m., West Meadow Ridge, rescue call, no transport. 10:44 a.m., East Benjamin Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 11:41 a.m. Kimberly Way, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 12:44 p.m., South 10th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 3:24 p.m., Hespe Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 11:31 p.m., North 10th Street, rescue call, no transport.
Tuesday: 5:27 a.m., East Benjamin Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.