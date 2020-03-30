POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Saturday: Aaron Davis, 41, homeless, shoplifiting.
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. Friday and midnight Sunday, police responded to 90 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Saturday: 7:46 a.m., Sheridan Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 8:05 a.m., Sheridan Drive, fire assist, no transport. 12:47 p.m., East Benjamin Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 2:55 p.m., West Eisenhower Avenue, no transport. 3:49 p.m., S. 13th St., rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 6:12 p.m., Old Highway 8, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 7:04 p.m., West Norfolk Avenue., gas leak, no transport. 9:01 p.m., North Seventh Street, rescue call, no transport.
Sunday: 12:59 p.m., North 18th Street, rescue call, no transport. 2:54 p.m., West Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 3:06 p.m., East Pasewalk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 4:28 p.m., South 49th Street, fire call, grass fire. 5:07 p.m., North 18th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 7:33 p.m., Village Green Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 7:44 p.m., East Benjamin Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.