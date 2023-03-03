POLICE DIVISION
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. and midnight Thursday, police responded to 26 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Thursday: 9:07 a.m., Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, no transport. 10:07 a.m., Pasewalk Avenue, rescue call, no transport. 10:10 a.m., 552nd Avenue, fire. 1:21 p.m., Lincoln Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 1:49 p.m., First Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 6:27 p.m., West Phillip Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 9:20 p.m., South 13th Street, rescue call, no transport. 11:26 p.m., Village Green Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Friday: 3:09 a.m., West Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 5:08 a.m., North Seventh Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 6:39 a.m., East Benjamin Avenue, rescue call, no transport.