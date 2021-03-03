POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Tuesday: Zachary Mosier, 19, Strang, driving while intoxicated, minor in possession, open container. Skyles Kindaid, 18, Hartington, minor in possession, open container. April Engelbart, 33, 503 Elm Ave., driving during revocation.
Accidents
A collision Feb. 16 on South Fourth Street damaged vehicles driven by Nicholas Barnes, St. Edward, and Hans Ruge, 54946 844th Road.
A collision Feb. 20 on the 700 block of Hayes Avenue damaged vehicles driven by Manuel Garcia, 918 Syracuse Ave., Apt. 5, and Rodney Matson, 412 South Seventh Street.
A collision Feb. 25 on the 500 block of West Omaha Avenue damaged vehicles owned by Gerald Ferris, Inman, and Linda Jones, 1105 South First Street.
A collision Feb. 25 on Queen City Boulevard damaged vehicles driven by Thomas Kelly, 306 North Eighth Street, and Lindsey Morris, 604 Meadow Lane.
A collision Feb. 27 on Pasewalk Avenue damaged vehicles driven by Kaytee Freiberg, Stanton, and Deanna Legate, 803 South Eighth Street.
A collision Feb. 28 on Benjamin Avenue damaged a vehicle owned by Zaiden Settje, 113 Miller Ave.
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. and midnight Tuesday, police responded to 53 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Tuesday: 7:52 a.m., West Eisenhower Avenue, fire. 9:26 a.m., Pasewalk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 10:26 a.m., West Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 11:21 a.m., Morningside Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 11:47 a.m., Taylor Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 3:59 p.m., 22nd Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 5:37 p.m., Benjamin Avenue, fire. 5:48 p.m., South Ninth Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 6:43 p.m., Walnut Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 7:01 p.m., 13th Street and Omaha Avenue, rescue call, motor vehicle collision. 10:22 p.m., Koenigstein Avenue, rescue call, no transport. 11:44 p.m., Queen City Boulevard, rescue call, no transport. 11:57 p.m., East Park Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Wednesday: 12:50 a.m., West Park Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 2:24 a.m., Harris Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.