POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
March 1: Scott Simonson, 54, 1201 W. Pasewalk Ave., theft.
Tuesday: Dylan Osborne, 27, 1214 W. Phillip Ave., child abuse.
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. and midnight Tuesday, police responded to 32 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Tuesday: 6:42 a.m., Dover Drive, carbon monoxide alarm. 10:41 a.m., Eldorado Road, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 12:21 p.m., Janet Lane, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 1:26 p.m., West Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 3:23 p.m., Koenigstein Avenue, rescue call, no transport.
Wednesday: 12:01 a.m., North 19th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.