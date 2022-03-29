POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Monday: Nancie Clinch, 46, 1101 W. Michigan Ave., driving under suspension, unsafe backing, no valid registration, fictitious plates.
Tuesday: Cayde McCarter, 20, 415 Omaha Ave., first-degree criminal trespassing, disturbing the peace, obstructing a police officer, minor in possession.
Accidents
A colllision Feb. 27 on South 13th Street damaged vehicles owned by Nour Kouatli, 1204 W. Norfolk Ave., Apt. 410, and Michael Wise, 801 S. Eighth St.
A hit-and-run accident Feb. 27 or Feb. 28 on South 13th Street damaged a vehicle driven by Kiran Walker, 1303 Sheridan Drive.
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. and midnight Monday, police responded to 26 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Monday: 11:44 a.m., Matrau Avenue, rescue call, no transport. 12:14 p.m., Jackson Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 2:58 p.m., West Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 4:19 p.m., North Eighth Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Tuesday: 12:39 a.m., North First Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.