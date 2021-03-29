POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Sunday: Curtis Wright, 39, 1201 S. 13th St., Apt. 203, criminal mischief.
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. Friday and midnight Sunday, police responded to 74 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Friday, 5:10 p.m., Sunrise Drive, assisted fire department, public service.
Friday, 10:02 p.m., Norfolk Avenue, transported to Faith Regional Health Services.
Saturday, 11:41 p.m., Prospect Avenue, transported to Faith Regional. 12:25 a.m., 33rd Street, medical call, no transport.
Sunday: 8:27 a.m., Benjamin Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 10:21 a.m., Meadow Ridge Road, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 3:24 p.m., Birch Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 4:21 p.m., Pine Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 11:22 p.m., Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Monday: 6:28 a.m., 34th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 6:33 a.m., 18th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.