POILCE DIVISION
Police calls
Between midnight to 11:59 p.m. Monday, police responded to 34 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Monday: 11:18 a.m., North Victory Road, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services; 11:34 a.m., North First Street, rescue call, no transport; 11:43 a.m., Rolling Hills Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional; 2:08 p.m., West Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional; 2:29 p.m., North First Street, rescue call, no transport; 5:03 p.m., South 18th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional; 7:41 p.m., West Phillip Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional; 9:26 p.m., West Maple Avenue, assist, odor investigation; 10:06 p.m., North First Street, rescue call, no transport; 11:25 p.m., North First Street, rescue call, no transport.
Tuesday: 12:32 a.m. West Pasewalk Avenue, rescue call, no transport; 3:39 a.m., Village Green Apartments, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional; 5:07 a.m., Verges Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.