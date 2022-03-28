POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Sunday: Mary Saul, 41, 303 S. 10th St., driving under the influence (.15 grams or more), open alcohol container, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. Friday and midnight Sunday, police responded to 106 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Saturday: 1:34 p.m., Galeta Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 1:47 p.m., South First Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 4:01 p.m., Wilson Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 6:48 p.m., Indiana Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Sunday: 12:45 a.m., Dover Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 10:55 a.m., North Seventh Street, odor investigation. 11:11 a.m., South 12th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 3:12 p.m., South 12th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 3:32 p.m., West Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 6:30 p.m., West Park Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 11:05 p.m., Jonathan Circle, rescue call, no transport.
Monday: 1:12 a.m., South 20th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 5:37 a.m., West Benjamin Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.