POLICE DIVISION
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. Friday and midnight Sunday, police responded to 87 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Saturday: 7:47 a.m., Meadow Ridge Road, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 8:35 a.m., North First Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 10:34 a.m., North 32nd Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 12:51 p.m., West Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 1:42 p.m., Impala Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 2:35 p.m., Valley View Road, burn permit check. 2:49 p.m., West Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, no transport. 3:57 p.m., Woodcrest Plaza, public service.
Sunday: 6:15 a.m., South 16th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 7:59 a.m., West Pasewalk Avenue, rescue call, no transport. 10:14 a.m., Syracuse Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 11:59 a.m., Portia Place, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 12:58 p.m., West Omaha Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 1:39 p.m., Chestnut Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 4:55 p.m., North Seventh Street, rescue call, no transport. 8:02 p.m., Ridgeway Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 9:54 p.m., Market Lane, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.