POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Wednesday: Justin Shores, 46, 305 Ninth Street, trespassing - second degree. Tony Bettin, 54, 401 Jackson Ave., driving under suspension.
Thursday: Randy Blacktaildeer, 30, Stanton, parole warrant. Alyssa Meyer, 26, Stanton, driving under suspension. Michael Billie, 27, 1208 W. Norfolk Ave., Lancaster County warrant, possession of a controlled substance. Jairo Ortega, 19, 704 N. Eighth Street, warrant - conspiracy to commit a felony. Jessica Arredondo, 27, 901 S. 16th Street, Madison County warrant. Fremanda Little, 43, 916 Syracuse Ave., two Madison county warrants.
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. and midnight Thursday, police responded to 40 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Thursday: 7:29 a.m., East Benjamin Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 8:28 a.m., North Seventh Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 1:50 p.m., Isabelle Circle, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 3:03 p.m., West Eisenhower Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 3:40 p.m., West Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.