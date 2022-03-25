POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Thursday: Lucas Dean, 31, 1221 W. Nebraska Ave., two Dakota County warrants. Robert Strate, 39, 1002 W. Maple Ave., possession of marijuana — second offense, possession of drug paraphernalia. Jose Leon, 32, 200 S. 11th St., third-degree domestic assault, neglective child abuse. Chelsea Carman, 26, Oakdale, third-degree domestic assault, possession of a controlled substance. Dennis Wilson, 30, 115 W. Maple Ave., third-degree domestic assault, possession of a controlled substance.
Friday: Santiago Barritt, 21, 2304 N. Eastwood St., Lot 64, unauthorized graffiti. Mathisen Boldt, 22, Urbandale, Iowa, unauthorized graffiti.
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. and midnight Thursday, police responded to 34 calls.