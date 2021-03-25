POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Wednesday: Destiny Tumbs, 25, 1704 W. Pasewalk Ave., Apt. 2, driving under the influence, open container of alcohol, possession of marijuana, preliminary breath test refusal, theft by unlawful taking, no proof of insurance. Corwin Latchie, 41, 1404 Country Club Road, Apt. 13, theft by unlawful taking.
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. and midnight Wednesday, police responded to 32 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Wednesday: 7:33 a.m., South 18th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 8:16 a.m., West Madison Avenue, fire assist, alarm. 1:12 p.m., West Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 4:41 p.m., South 18th Street, rescue call, no transport. 5:23 p.m., West Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 6:37 p.m., South 13th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 7:32 p.m., Roland Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 11:50 p.m., Syracuse Avenue, rescue call, no transport.
Thursday: 2:02 a.m., North 18th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.