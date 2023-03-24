POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Thursday: Maria Arreola Ramirez, 58, 1223 Omaha Ave., driving under suspension. Shane Sleister, 48, Oakdale, driving under suspension.
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. and midnight Thursday, police responded to 40 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Thursday: 7:23 a.m., Riverside Boulevard, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 9:47 a.m., Valli Hi Road, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 2:23 p.m., West Phillip Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 3:23 p.m., North Victory Road, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 4:37 p.m., East South Airport Road, burn permit check. 11:10 p.m., Phillip Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Friday: 3:16 a.m., West Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 6:10 a.m., North 10th Street, fire.