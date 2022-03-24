POLICE DIVISION
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. and midnight Wednesday, police responded to 34 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Wednesday: 10:14 a.m., North Fourth Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 11:29 a.m., South 10th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 1:38 p.m., Lodgeview Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 3:31 p.m., Bonita Drive, fire. 4:03 p.m., Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 6:24 p.m., North 13th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 7:49 p.m., Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 8:50 p.m., North 13th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 9:32 p.m., Queen City Boulevard, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Thursday: 12:10 a.m., Galeta Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 2:13 a.m., Riverside Boulevard, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.