POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Wednesday: Billy Castillo, 44, 1006 S. Sixth St., Apt. 2, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia. Manuel Darias, 26, 1012 Village Green Drive, Apt. 7, driving under suspension.
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. and midnight Tuesday, police responded to 14 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Tuesday: 6:48 a.m., Koenigstein Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 7:29 a.m., East Benjamin Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 11:48 a.m., North Boxelder Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 4:21 p.m., South 13th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 6:27 p.m., North Third Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 6:56 p.m., Jonathan Circle, fire assist, public service. 7:47 p.m., North Seventh Street, rescue call, no transport. 8:09 p.m., Center Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 11:02 p.m., East Benjamin Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.