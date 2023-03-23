POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Wednesday: Stanley Fowler, 20, Hoskins, theft by shoplifting. Xavier Bordeaux, 31, 207 N. Cottonwood St., Madison County warrant for theft by unlawful taking, failure to appear, possession of marijuana.
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. and midnight Wednesday, police responded to 43 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Wednesday: 8:21 a.m., Westside Plaza Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 10:20 a.m., Koenigstein Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 10:57 a.m., Westside Plaza Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 11:17 a.m., 569th Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 12:12 p.m., Laurel Lane, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 1:54 p.m., North 32nd Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 3:02 p.m., Phillip Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 3:54 p.m., North First Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 4:05 p.m., Oak Street, rescue call, no transport. 7:10 p.m., South 11th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 11:33 p.m., Elm Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 11:38 p.m., South 13th Street, rescue call, no transport.