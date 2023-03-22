POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Tuesday: Ivan Capetillo, 23, 106 W. Maple Ave., four Madison County warrants.
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. and midnight Tuesday, police responded to 24 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Tuesday: 7:16 a.m., Kelland Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 8:46 a.m., Impala Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 10:26 a.m., Pierce Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 11:02 a.m., Koenigstein Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 2:16 p.m., Impala Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 7:26 p.m., Iron Horse Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 10:18 p.m., East Benjamin Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Wednesday: 3:03 a.m., Kelland Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.