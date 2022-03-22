Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Periods of Snow. Total accumulations from 1 to 4 inches expected, but localized higher amounts are possible. Winds may gust as high as 45 mph and could lead to areas of very low visibility and near blizzard conditions. * WHERE...Portions of northeast Nebraska and southeast Nebraska. * WHEN...Until 1 PM CDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Slick roads and periods of reduced visibility. These hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. Additionally, strong winds and wet heavy snow could bring down tree branches. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use extra caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&