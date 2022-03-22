POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Monday: Kyle Kirstine, 40, homeless, domestic protection order violation. Spencer Johnson, 43, 408½ W. Omaha Ave., possession of drug paraphernalia. Richard L. Sasser, 53, Randolph, probation detainer.
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. and midnight Monday, police responded to 49 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Monday: 10:32 a.m., South 13th Street, rescue call, no transport. 10:58 a.m., Impala Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 11:53 a.m., South Seventh Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 12:08 p.m., Riverside Boulevard, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 7:59 p.m., Westside Plaza Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 8:56 p.m., Wood Street, burn permit check. 10:50 p.m., South 14th Place, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 11:12 p.m., Country Club Road, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.