POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Friday: Michael Billie, 27, Lincoln, possession of marijuana. Veronica Mann, 19, Osmond, possession of marijuana.
Saturday: Hunter Hegge, 19, Crofton, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia. Hunter Mangelsen, 18, 1221 W. Park Ave., two counts of third-degree assault.
Sunday: Clayton Miller, 21, Ord, open container. Troy Chaney, 40, Pierce, driving under suspension.
Monday: John Zechmann, 34, Grand Island, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. Friday and midnight Sunday, police responded to 80 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Saturday: 8:41 a.m., Park Avenue, rescue call, no transport. 12:30 p.m., Koenigstein Avenue, rescue call, no transport. 1:23 p.m., Koenigstein Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 3:30 p.m., Nucor Road, grass fire. 4:36 p.m., Hespe Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 7:20 p.m., Nebraska Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 8:10 p.m., Koenigstein Avenue, fire alarm. 10:46 p.m., Center Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 10:48 p.m., Rolling Hills Drive, fire pit.