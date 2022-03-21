Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO NOON CDT TUESDAY... * WHAT...Wet snow expected. Snow accumulations up to 3 inches. Winds gusting over 40 mph will lead to periods of reduced visibility. * WHERE...Portions of northeast Nebraska and south-central Nebraska. * WHEN...Until noon CDT Tuesday * IMPACTS...Slick roads and periods of reduced visibility. These hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. Additionally, strong winds and wet heavy snow could bring down tree branches. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means that periods of snow will cause primarily travel difficulties. Be prepared for snow covered roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving. &&