POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Saturday: David Houdek, 37, 810 S. Fifth St., driving under suspension.
Sunday: Matthew Kingsley, 30, 410 Lincoln Ave., possession of methamphetamine, possession of cocaine, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia. Roosevelt Woodall, 32, 203 W. Sycamore St., warrants for theft, criminal mischief, obstruction. Jasmine Velez, 24, Madison, possession of marijuana. Jose Acosta Loya, 25, Madison, possession of marijuana. Charles Fraser, 48, 607 W. Michigan Ave., No. 8, Madison County warrant.
Monday: Kerissa Cauthon Sonnichs, 31, 1501 Ponca Hills Drive, Apt. A, Madison County warrant, possession of marijuana.
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. Friday and midnight Sunday, police responded to 110 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Saturday: 9:49 a.m., South 11th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 12:25 p.m., McIntosh Road, rescue call, no transport. 1:01 p.m., North Ninth Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 1:57 p.m., Old Highway 8, rescue call, no transport. 3:21 p.m., Jefferson Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 5:47 p.m., West Pasewalk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 6:57 p.m., Westside Plaza Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 7:11 p.m., North Seventh Street, rescue call, no transport. 8:54 p.m., Verges Avenue, illegal burning response.
Sunday: 12:12 a.m., East Klug Avenue, public service. 8:21 p.m., 14th Street and Pasewalk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.