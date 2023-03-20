POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Friday: Shady Abbott, 46, homeless, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, Platte County warrant.
Saturday: Jesse Prather, 34, 213 N. 10th St., Madison County warrant. Justin Dvorak, 41, Jackson, Minnesota, driving under the influence.
Sunday: Traevon Osafo, 23, Butler County warrant. Christopher Palmer, 28, homeless, two Fillmore County warrants.
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. Friday and midnight Sunday, police responded to 81 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Saturday: 6:44 a.m., Amberwood Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 12:02 p.m., South Eighth Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 6:53 p.m., Koenigstein Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 11:20 p.m., West Norfolk Avenue, fire.
Sunday: 2:56 a.m., Verges Avenue, smoke presence. 3:09 a.m., Verges Avenue, rescue call, no transport. 7:02 a.m., West Madison Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 9:17 a.m., Woodhurst Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 10:10 a.m., South 18th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 1:19 p.m., South 14th Place, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 7:08 p.m., Woodhurst Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 8:43 p.m., South 20th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 10:21 p.m., Crown Road, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 11:20 p.m., East Benjamin Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Monday: 12:15 a.m., South 16th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 12:21 a.m., West Omaha Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 4:50 a.m., East Benjamin Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.