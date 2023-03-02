POLICE DIVISION
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. and midnight Wednesday, police responded to 27 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Wednesday: 10:15 a.m., Pierce Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 10:50 a.m., West Omaha Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 12:39 p.m., East Madison Avenue, rescue call, no transport. 3:15 p.m., West Benjamin Avenue, rescue call, no transport. 4:25 p.m., Vicki Lane, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 6:02 p.m., West Meadow Ridge Road, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 6:27 p.m., West Madison Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Thursday: 4:42 a.m., South 16th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 6:32 a.m., West Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, no transport.