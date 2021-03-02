POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Monday: Bradley Miller, 34, 1406 Country Club Road, Apt. 30, driving under the influence, refusal of a preliminary breath test, refusal of a chemical breath test.
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. and midnight Monday, police responded to 30 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Friday: 4:18 p.m., West Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 5:39 p.m., East Benjamin Avenue rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 8:21 p.m., South 10th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 8:44 p.m., North First Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 10:54 p.m., Syracuse Avenue, rescue call, no transport.
Sunday: 2:06 a.m., West Pasewalk Avenue, rescue call, no transport. 4:16 a.m., West Benjamin Avenue, rescue call, no transport. 6:29 a.m., West Prospect Avenue, rescue call, no transport. 7:43 a.m., Valli Hi Road, rescue call, no transport. 8:54 a.m., Park Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 10:45 a.m., Morningside Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 11 a.m., Seventh Street, rescue call, no transport. 1:08 p.m., Westside Plaza Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 6:40 p.m., Chesnut Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 9:20 p.m., Koenigstein Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Monday: 11:59 a.m., Magnet Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 6:30 p.m., Verges Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 6:41 p.m., Pierce Street, rescue call, no transport. 7:02 p.m., North First Street, rescue call, no transport. 7:12 p.m., South 16th Street, rescue call, no transport. 9:34 p.m., Grant Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Tuesday: 12:57 a.m., Riverside Boulevard, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 3:27 a.m., North 33rd Street, rescue call, no transport.