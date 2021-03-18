POLICE DIVISION
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. and midnight Wednesday, police responded to 36 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Wednesday: 10:08 a.m., Koenigstein Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 12:38 p.m., Bluff Avenue, fire call. 12:44 p.m., Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 4:25 p.m., Pasewalk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 7:06 p.m., Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 7:30 p.m., Koenigstein Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Thursday: 4:01 a.m., Woodhurst Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.