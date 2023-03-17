POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Wednesday: Christopher Anderson, 43, 1000 Koenigstein Ave., strangulation, protection order violation, third-degree domestic assault.
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. and midnight Thursday, police responded to 17 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Thursday: 8:47 a.m., Queen City Boulevard, rescue call, no transport. 1:08 p.m., South 13th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 1:18 p.m., Elm Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 6:04 p.m., West Madison Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Friday: 5:05 a.m., Westside Plaza Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.